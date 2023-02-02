Celebrate Texas Tech Founders Day: Centennial Illumination Feb. 10-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - For three consecutive nights, beginning on February 10, the public is invited to campus to help us celebrate our 100th birthday. Beginning at dusk, a 3D projection will be cast upon the façade of the iconic Texas Tech University Administration Building. The program will tell a short story of Texas Tech and will feature memorable imagery, video, and graphics. You will not want to miss this spectacular presentation, so bring your entire family to campus and help us celebrate Texas Tech’s birthday.

Dates

February 10-12, 2023

TIMES

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The illumination lasts approximately six minutes. After each presentation, there will be a 10-minute break before the presentation begins again.

LOCATION

Administration Building, Texas Tech University2625 Memorial Circle

Ticket Information

This is a free event.

Traffic and Parking

Traffic to Memorial Circle and the Engineering Key will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. each evening to ensure pedestrian safety and to make the viewing experience more enjoyable. Visitors to campus can park in any open non-residence hall parking lot and walk over to Memorial Circle to view the presentation. Guests that need special accommodations are encouraged to park in the lot just south of the administration building.

