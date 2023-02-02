Local Listings
Groundhog Day: Melting, drying, warming

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our winter weather is on the way out and warmer afternoons are on the way in.

Lingering light wintry showers are moving east across parts of the KCBD viewing area this morning. These showers, a mix of light freezing rain and light snow, and wet surfaces may result in areas of ice through about mid-morning.

The Winter Weather Advisory and Ice Storm Warning are expected to expire by mid-morning.
As temperatures rise after sunrise, the showers will change to all (light) rain. They may linger over the southeastern viewing area until late morning. The cloud cover, too, will move east and out of the area.

Under a sunny sky our afternoon temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s.
Under a sunny sky our afternoon temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s. Much different than the first half of the work week. A slight breeze will develop, around 10 to 12 mph.

Clear and cold tonight with a light wind. Friday morning will be colder, with lows in the 20s.

Clear and cold tonight with a light wind.
Even warmer afternoons are on the way. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Saturday, partly cloudy, with temperatures peaking in the 60s. Sunday’s highs will reach the upper 60s.

The warmest day, recently and in the week ahead, will be Monday. Lubbock should reach 70 degrees. It would be the first 70-degree-day in nearly three weeks.

Our winter weather is on the way out and warmer afternoons are on the way in.
Our next chance of precipitation, based on data available this morning, will be late Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the way, on Groundhog Day we never check in with Punxsutawney Phil. His forecast accuracy is just 39%. No, we check in with Prairie Dog Pete. His forecast accuracy for the start of Spring is 100%. Yep, he never fails. He always calls for six more weeks of winter. The first day of Spring is six weeks away.

