KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bertha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is smart and knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and speak. She does better with males dogs and would love a big backyard to explore. Bertha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snoop.

