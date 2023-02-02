Lady Raiders drop one in Stillwater
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for their first win in Stillwater since 2012-13, the Lady Raiders came up short on Wednesday, falling to Oklahoma State 86-74
It’s the 7th straight loss to the Cowgirls.
Tech trailed by eight at the half.
The Lady Raiders took a one point lead at 70-69 with 5:23 left, but over the next four plus minutes, Oklahoma State went on a 16-0 run to take a commanding 85-70 lead.
Bryn Gerlich led the Lady Raiders with 25 points, including going 4-6 from the three-point line.
Bailey Maupin added 11 points while Jazz Shavers scored 10.
Tech falls to 15-7 overall and 3-6 in Conference.
The Lady Raiders host Kansas State 1 p.m. Sunday.
