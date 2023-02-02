Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lady Raiders drop one in Stillwater

Looking for their first win in Stillwater since 2012-13, the Lady Raiders came up short on...
Looking for their first win in Stillwater since 2012-13, the Lady Raiders came up short on Wednesday, falling to Oklahoma State 86-74(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Looking for their first win in Stillwater since 2012-13, the Lady Raiders came up short on Wednesday, falling to Oklahoma State 86-74

It’s the 7th straight loss to the Cowgirls.

Tech trailed by eight at the half.

The Lady Raiders took a one point lead at 70-69 with 5:23 left, but over the next four plus minutes, Oklahoma State went on a 16-0 run to take a commanding 85-70 lead.

Bryn Gerlich led the Lady Raiders with 25 points, including going 4-6 from the three-point line.

Bailey Maupin added 11 points while Jazz Shavers scored 10.

Tech falls to 15-7 overall and 3-6 in Conference.

The Lady Raiders host Kansas State 1 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and...
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Hoop Madness Extended Highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hoop madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 17
Hoop Madness Scores for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hoop Madness Highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hoop Madness Highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 31
High School Hoop Madness Brownfield versus Lamesa 01/30/23
High School Hoop Madness Brownfield versus Lamesa 01/30/23