Marsha Sharp traffic closed from Quaker to West Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to multiple crashes over the last several minutes, westbound and eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed from Quaker Avenue to West Loop 289.

As of this writing, emergency responders have reported to a total of eight crashes on the Loop and Marsha Sharp.

TxDOT has been called in to salt the roads.

The city is advising motorists to seek alternate routes of travel.

