Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Marsha Sharp traffic closed from Quaker to West Loop

The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.
The City of Lubbock is now accepting applications for several boards and commissions.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to multiple crashes over the last several minutes, westbound and eastbound traffic on the Marsha Sharp Freeway will be closed from Quaker Avenue to West Loop 289.

As of this writing, emergency responders have reported to a total of eight crashes on the Loop and Marsha Sharp.

TxDOT has been called in to salt the roads.

The city is advising motorists to seek alternate routes of travel.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hwy 62/82 rollover
Rollover near Wolfforth leaves 1 Ropes ISD student dead, another injured
Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Temperatures will remain in the teens and low 20s tonight and warm slightly in the central and...
First Alert Weather Days continue as winter storm moves through Texas
3 killed, 1 injured in Tuesday morning rollover west of Brownfield
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer

Latest News

Hwy 62/82 crash
Crash on Hwy. 62/82 leaves woman dead, 7-month-old injured
Traffic alert
Marsha Sharp Fwy. shut down after crash, traffic delays expected
The City urges motorists to use an alternate route if possible, eliminate distractions, and...
19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure
34th and Boston crash
Central Lubbock crash to cause traffic delays