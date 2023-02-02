Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
Millington Lederyl Fields, 45
Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Wx Weather Highlights
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches

Latest News

Bobi will turn 31 years old in May 2023.
30-year-old dog named Bobi is the world’s oldest dog ever, Guinness World Records says
'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
Beyond Phil: Other rodents that purport to ‘predict’ weather
'Woodstock Willie' in Woodstock, Illinois, predicted six more weeks of winter on Thursday.
RAW: 'Woodstock Willie' gives his prediction
The rescuers pulled the unconscious man from the car the moment it erupted in flames on the Las...
Bodycam: Man rescued from car as it bursts into flames on Las Vegas Strip
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say