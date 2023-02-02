Local Listings
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

One person has sustained serious injuries in a shooting just across from Dunbar Academy.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy.

LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

