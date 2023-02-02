Shopping for love: Icy roads reroute wedding to South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter weather caused all sorts of disruptions across the South Plains on Wednesday, including at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Susan Rowley said she tried to head back to work after lunch, but the roads were too slick.

“I was skidding all over the place,” Rowley said.

Rowley said she canceled her afternoon hearings and contacted Andrew Cosper and Jinsol Kong to ask if they could reschedule their wedding ceremony.

“We didn’t want to postpone it,” Kong said. “I was dead set. It’s our anniversary and I wanted to get married on our anniversary.”

Then, Rowley had an idea.

“I said, ‘Okay, I live really, really close to the mall. Can you make it out to the mall?’” Rowley said.

Kong said this last-minute change of venue actually worked out better.

“We were worried about the small room because the courthouse only takes 18 people, but here we can bring as many people as we can, so that was really exciting,” Kong said.

Rowley met the party in the Grand Court of the South Plains Mall where she officiated the couple’s wedding.

“It turned out awesome and I am so happy for the couple because they got to actually get it done today and have all of their family and friends here to witness it,” Rowley said.

Rowley said the staff at the South Plains Mall believes this may be the first wedding to have ever taken place on the property.

While Cosper said it is fun to be a part of something unique, he’s just glad it all worked out.

“We are just happy about getting married,” Cosper said.

