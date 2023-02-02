Local Listings
Some peace on the South Plains

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With the remnants of the winter storm system off to our east, our area can look forward to several days of a calm pattern.

The lack of cloud cover overnight will mean lows drop to the low 20s and teens, though Friday begins an upward trend in high temperatures.

Ridge patterns keep us mild through the weekend!
Ridge patterns keep us mild through the weekend!(KCBD)

Highs hit the upper 50s on Friday. By the start of the weekend, highs are up to the upper 60s, and by Sunday and Monday highs are low 70s.

During that period, only light and partial cloud cover will be available, most of us stay pretty sunny.

It isn’t until the next low pressure system begins to move through Tuesday and Wednesday that we see the return of cloud cover, and even potential showers.

