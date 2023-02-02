Local Listings
Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and then will host Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

They play at Urbanovsky Park, which is right behind the United Supermarkets Arena and next to the Texas Tech Rec Center.

I spoke with Frank Guzman, Texas Tech President/Capitan David Sipes and TTU Rugby Vice President Ryan Sunderman.

They are honored to represent Texas Tech and they want fans to come out and watch them.

You can watch my interviews here: https://fb.watch/iqMsDKIa6r/?mibextid=cr9u03

