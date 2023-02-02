Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting

A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital

The shooting remains under investigation

Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

Student housing proposal today

A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in Tech Terrace

The Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the previous plan

Details here: Student housing proposal to go back before Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission

Winter storm heads northeast

Severe winter weather is moving out of the south and headed to the northeast

The storm left more than 370,000 customers without power across Texas

Read more here: Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast

