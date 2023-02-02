Thursday morning top stories: Winter storm heads northeast
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
One seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting
- A shooting near East 27th and Teak Ave. sent one person to the hospital
- The shooting remains under investigation
- Here’s what we know: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
Student housing proposal today
- A developer will present a new proposal for a student housing project in Tech Terrace
- The Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the previous plan
- Details here: Student housing proposal to go back before Lubbock Planning & Zoning Commission
Winter storm heads northeast
- Severe winter weather is moving out of the south and headed to the northeast
- The storm left more than 370,000 customers without power across Texas
- Read more here: Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
