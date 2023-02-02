WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers.

“I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.

Hinojos has coached at Wayland since 2015, first as linebackers coach before being elevated to defensive coordinator. He has served as interim head coach since Butch Henderson resigned in late November.

“I am a believer in the Wayland way and I believe we have a world-class administration, athletic department and student body,” Hinojos said. “I want to bring the football program into a higher level of respect on our campus, our community and in our conference, and I want to continue to impact the lives of young men through the game of football and my faith in God.

“My hope is that our program be family-driven, Christ-centered and driven by a pursuit of higher education. We will encourage ‘One Family, One Team’ so we can develop well-rounded student-athletes by encouraging participation in WBU student life and that our program lead the way in developing and nurturing healthy coach/faculty relationships. This is all to increase the chance of success in ministering to student-athletes that come to our campus.”

Giacomazzi said Hinojos was selected after a national search that resulted in more than 60 applicants and included Giacomazzi attending a coaching convention in Charlotte, N.C., where he interviewed a number of applicants.

“It was a very difficult process. We had numerous applicants with fantastic references,” Giacomazzi said.

In the end, though, he said Hinojos emerged “as the clear choice.”

“To see what Marcos has done with the program since November has been impressive,” Giacomazzi said. “I feel he’s changing the direction and changing the culture of the program.”

A 1986 graduate of Lorenzo High School, Hinojos was a middle linebacker at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, N.M., from 1986-91. He spent 23 years as a defensive coordinator at Lubbock Coronado, Wichita Falls Rider, Plainview, Kermit and Fort Stockton high schools, and an offensive coordinator at Lorenzo High School. He also served as athletics director and head football coach for four years at Plainview High prior to coming to Wayland.

Hinojos’ defenses have been considered among the toughest in the Sooner Athletic Conference, producing numerous all-conference selections and league-leading tacklers, including linebacker Casey Buck last season.

“I would like to see Wayland Baptist football become a source of pride for the community of Plainview, Wayland alum, the campus as a whole and the entire West Texas/South Plains/Panhandle area,” Hinojos said.

Hinojos and wife Jessica, a second grade bilingual teacher at Plainview North Elementary School, are members of College Heights Baptist Church. The couple has three children, all of whom were student-athletes at Wayland. Jacob and Marcos Jr., played football and Alexa recently completed her final season as a Pioneer volleyball player. Marcos Jr., is on the WBU coaching staff.

Hinojos will be just the second person to lead the Pioneers on the field after Henderson headed the program the previous 11 seasons, since Wayland restarted its football program in 2012 after a 72-year hiatus.

“I want to thank my wife and my family as well as the administration for believing in my vision for Wayland football,” Hinojos said. “Go ‘Neers!”

