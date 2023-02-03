Local Listings
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

Upland and 82nd Crash
Upland and 82nd Crash(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock.

Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side.

Two people were moderately injured in the crash and one person was left with minor injuries.

Authorities may be blocking traffic in the area at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

