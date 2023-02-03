Local Listings
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old

Andrew Castillo, 33(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury has found Andrew Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old.

Castillo reportedly molested the young girl in June of 2018 when she was just 3 years old.

His trial started on Jan. 31 of this year; closing arguments were Friday afternoon.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following information may be disturbing to some readers.

Castillo’s defense attorney and the assistant district attorney both referenced the major evidence presented in the case.

Investigators presented medical evidence of abuse. The girl also told a nurse someone hurt her, referencing Castillo.

Sullivan said the medical evidence presented was not enough to prove the young girl was sexually assaulted and the conditions investigators observed may have other causes.

Defense Attorney Robert Sullivan discussed Castillo’s “mental issues,” saying a limited mental capacity could explain some of his behavior, including being naked outside.

Assistant District Attorney Courtney Boyd stated Castillo was caught naked with the girl and had sent a text message explicitly confessing to the crime.

The jury was deliberating for around 30 minutes before finding Castillo guilty of aggravated assault of a child under 6 years old.

Castillo faces 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

