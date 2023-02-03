A Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bump in temperatures, moderate breezes, and blue skies mean a fantastic weekend ahead! Some cloud cover moves through into the evening and overnight, keeping overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, the clouds have melted away and warming begins, reaching highs in the upper 60s. Winds stay relatively moderate ranging 10-15 mph from the SW, gusting up to 20.

Weekend Forecast (KCBD)

These conditions get even better Sunday, with similarly blue skies and even warmer highs in the low to mid 70s. Monday keeps the streak going, warming up to the mid to upper 70s, though some more partial cloud cover returns. Tuesday sees the passage of a cold front associated with a new low pressure system, dropping our highs back into the 40s, and bringing slight chances for some showers.

