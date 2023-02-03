Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commission approves zoning change

Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace

The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval

Fire damages home in North Lubbock

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire last night near 3rd and Ave. T

Injuries have not been reported at this time

Midland police looking for boy’s family

Midland police are trying to identify a non-verbal teenager found alone in an alley

Investigators are using DNA in hopes of finding his family

260,000 Texans without power

More than 260,000 customers remain without power after an ice storm hit Central and East Texas

131,000 of those are in the Austin area

Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon

The Pentagon is tracking a possible Chinese spy balloon over the Northern U.S.

Defense officials say it could be trying to gather information from sensitive sites

