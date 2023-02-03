Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Commission approves zoning change

Fire damages home in North Lubbock

  • The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire last night near 3rd and Ave. T
  • Injuries have not been reported at this time
  • Here’s what we know: LFR responding to house fire in N. Lubbock

Midland police looking for boy’s family

260,000 Texans without power

Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines.

