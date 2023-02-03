Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Commission approves zoning change
- Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace
- The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval
- Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace approved by commission
Fire damages home in North Lubbock
- The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of a house fire last night near 3rd and Ave. T
- Injuries have not been reported at this time
- Here’s what we know: LFR responding to house fire in N. Lubbock
Midland police looking for boy’s family
- Midland police are trying to identify a non-verbal teenager found alone in an alley
- Investigators are using DNA in hopes of finding his family
- Details here: Midland police searching for family of boy found wandering the street
260,000 Texans without power
- More than 260,000 customers remain without power after an ice storm hit Central and East Texas
- 131,000 of those are in the Austin area
- Read more here: Texas power woes linger as Arctic air heads for New England
Pentagon tracking Chinese spy balloon
- The Pentagon is tracking a possible Chinese spy balloon over the Northern U.S.
- Defense officials say it could be trying to gather information from sensitive sites
- Read more here: Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
