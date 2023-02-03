Local Listings
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

Estacado 61 Lake View 15

Frenship 89 Odessa 34

Littlefield 48 Denver City 25

Monterey 96 Abilene Cooper 28

Levelland 57 Sweetwater 9

Lubbock High 54 Abilene 46

Coronado 50 Abilene 24

Snyder 61 Big Spring 31

Klondike 49 Sands 48

Borden County 63 O’Donnell 32

Tahoka 42 Post 17

Plains 35 Ropes 31

BOYS

Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)

Littlefield 50 Denver City 47

Frenship 76 Odessa 55

O’Donnell 54 Borden County 36

Sweetwater 61 Levelland 60

Lubbock High 52 Abilene Wylie 50

Monterey 62 Abilene Cooper 44

Coronado 68 Abilene 54

Floydada 98 Smyer 46

Sands 33 Klondike 27

Tahoka 60 Post 33

Grady 51 Loop 25

