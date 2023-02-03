Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 2
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
Estacado 61 Lake View 15
Frenship 89 Odessa 34
Littlefield 48 Denver City 25
Monterey 96 Abilene Cooper 28
Levelland 57 Sweetwater 9
Lubbock High 54 Abilene 46
Coronado 50 Abilene 24
Snyder 61 Big Spring 31
Klondike 49 Sands 48
Borden County 63 O’Donnell 32
Tahoka 42 Post 17
Plains 35 Ropes 31
BOYS
Estacado 2 Lake View 0 (forfeit)
Littlefield 50 Denver City 47
Frenship 76 Odessa 55
O’Donnell 54 Borden County 36
Sweetwater 61 Levelland 60
Lubbock High 52 Abilene Wylie 50
Monterey 62 Abilene Cooper 44
Coronado 68 Abilene 54
Floydada 98 Smyer 46
Sands 33 Klondike 27
Tahoka 60 Post 33
Grady 51 Loop 25
