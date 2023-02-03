Local Listings
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88

Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of Honor by French Culture Minister Frederic Mitterrand, unseen, Tuesday, April 16, 2010.(AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CST
PARIS (AP) — Paco Rabanne, the Spanish-born pace-setting designer known for perfumes sold worldwide and his metallic, space-age fashions, has died, the group that owns his fashion house announced on its website Friday. He was 88.

“The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honor our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain,” the statement from Puig said.

Rabanne’s fashion house shows its collections in Paris, and is scheduled to unveil the brand’s latest ready-to-wear designs during fashion week from Feb. 27-March 3.

