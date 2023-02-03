LFR responding to house fire in N. Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire at 305 Avenue T.

When crews arrived on the scene they reported the fire was mostly on the exterior. Crews reported damaged power lines in the backyard.

According to LFR, the fire has been mostly extinguished.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.