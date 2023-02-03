Local Listings
Lubbock police searching for missing woman, last seen Tuesday

By KCBD Digital
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 47-year-old Rosa Irma Sandoval.

Sandoval was last seen on Tuesday, January 31st walking in the 3800 block of 29th Street around 4:30 p.m..

Sandoval, who is 5′8″ tall and weighs 185 pounds, was last seen wearing a black jacket, maroon long-sleeved shirt, light-colored blue jeans and white and gold shoes.

If you have seen Sandoval or know where she may be, you are asked to call LPD Dispatch at (806) 775-2865.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

