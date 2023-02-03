Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017.

May, of Midland, was accused of drinking, speeding, and driving in the wrong lanes of the South Loop when he crashed into Pesqueda near Indiana Ave.

Court records show that May’s blood alcohol content was 3x the legal limit at the time of the crash.

May could face up to 20 years in prison.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.