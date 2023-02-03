Midland police searching for family of boy found wandering the street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Midland Police Department is working to identify a boy who was found alone in an alleyway on Sunday. Four days after he was picked up, more questions than answers are surrounding the search for the boy’s family.

Midland detective Jennie Alonzo says no family members have come forward to claim him, and special circumstances are preventing officers from communicating with the child.

“We actually have no idea where he is from,” Alonzo said

Investigators say the boy is non-verbal which has become the predominant obstacle in finding his parents.

“He can’t tell us what he’s feeling,” Alonzo said. “Where he’s from, where he came from, who he was living with last.”

Initially, suspicions arose that the boy could be a child who went missing in Florida back in 2009.

Alonzo says the department doesn’t believe this is the same kid, but DNA samples have been collected to determine for sure. The samples have been sent to a lab in Dallas, but there’s no telling when the results will come back

“They are currently snowed in, and no one is at the office at this time,” Alonzo said. “We cannot even request it to be expedited or get an estimated time of how long it will take.”

Alonzo went on to say that charges could be filed once investigators track down the boy’s family

“I believe that if we can figure out who he was with in original care, we can file charges if they broke the law,” Alonzo said.

If you recognize the boy, you are encouraged to call the Midland Police Department at (432)-685-7108.

