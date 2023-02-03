Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance.
This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak.
The scheduled basketball games have been moved from Olton to Abernathy High School.
