Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance

Source: Olton ISD
Source: Olton ISD
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance.

This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak.

The scheduled basketball games have been moved from Olton to Abernathy High School.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
Millington Lederyl Fields, 45
Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Wx Weather Highlights
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches

Latest News

Wolfforth to adopt city charter
Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter
Wolfforth to adopt city charter
Wolfforth to adopt city charter
Ridge patterns keep us mild through the weekend!
Some peace on the South Plains
Worker steps in during man's final moments
Worker steps in during man's final moments