Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Olton ISD remains closed as district investigates report of ‘harmful substance’

Olton ISD sign
Olton ISD sign(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD originally dismissed classes early on Feb. 1 due to a suspected gas leak.

Now, two days later, the district says school is canceled as they investigate what they are calling a “harmful substance.”

The social media announcement came after three students and one staff member showed symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The district claims facilities have been thoroughly inspected and no evidence of a harmful substance has been found.

OISD superintendent Kevin McCasland released a statement to KCBD stating the district will remain closed as they continue to investigate the cause, to ensure student and staff safety.

Friday night’s games have been moved to Abernathy High School.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
Amanda Hair poses for a photo outside the CEFCO in Post, after meeting the family of the man...
Strangers show kindness in man’s final moments inside Post convenience store
Fire crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire at 305 Avenue T.
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock
Source: Olton ISD
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Ahead!
Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller urges Texas farmers and ranchers: Speak up for Texas with the 2022 Census of Agriculture
Upland and 82nd Crash
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
Family of Ropes ISD student killed in a crash is asking for the community's support.
Ropes community rallies for student killed in rollover near Wolfforth