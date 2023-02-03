Olton ISD remains closed as district investigates report of ‘harmful substance’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD originally dismissed classes early on Feb. 1 due to a suspected gas leak.

Now, two days later, the district says school is canceled as they investigate what they are calling a “harmful substance.”

The social media announcement came after three students and one staff member showed symptoms related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

The district claims facilities have been thoroughly inspected and no evidence of a harmful substance has been found.

OISD superintendent Kevin McCasland released a statement to KCBD stating the district will remain closed as they continue to investigate the cause, to ensure student and staff safety.

Friday night’s games have been moved to Abernathy High School.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.