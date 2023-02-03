Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search

Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022.(High Springs Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they were able to find two missing children this week who were last seen nearly a year ago.

According to the High Springs Police Department, officers located the children on Wednesday after they conducted a routine tag check on a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle tag came back to owner 36-year-old Kristi Gilley, who was a reported fugitive.

The department said officers found Kristi Gilley and the children in disguise while shopping in a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

According to High Springs police, the children, identified as 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley, had been reported as missing from Missouri since March 2022.

Police said Kristi Gilley, a noncustodial parent of the kids, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
Amanda Hair poses for a photo outside the CEFCO in Post, after meeting the family of the man...
Strangers show kindness in man’s final moments inside Post convenience store
Fire crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire at 305 Avenue T.
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock
Source: Olton ISD
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating...
Lubbock police searching for missing woman, last seen Tuesday
This undated photo released in June 2003 provided by NASA shows STS-107 crew members aboard the...
Willie McCool’s father reflects on son’s legacy, importance of education
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Jury clears Musk of wrongdoing related to 2018 Tesla tweets
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Police in Minnesota says a dog has survived after being tossed from a vehicle during wrong-way...
Dog survives being tossed from vehicle car during wrong-way chase