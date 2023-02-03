Ropes community rallies for student killed in rollover near Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Ropes family is asking for the community’s support after their son was killed in a rollover near Wolfforth.

On Tuesday morning, emergency crews responded to a crash on Hwy. 62/82 involving two Ropes ISD students. 17-year-old Hunter Mayhall was killed in the crash.

Authorities stated an 18-year-old driving the vehicle lost control after hitting a “slick patch” on the CR 1300 overpass. The vehicle rolled and came to a stop in the center median of the highway. The driver was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe has been created on behalf of the Mayhall family to help with funeral expenses. The family says Hunter was a senior at Ropes who had a “kind, loving soul and made everyone laugh.”

So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $25,000 surpassing it’s original goal of $15,000.

The Jones AT&T Stadium was lit up in green Tuesday in support of the Ropes community.

Ropes ISD released the following statement:

Ropes ISD is asking for the prayers of our community and the surrounding communities as we mourn the loss of one of our kids, who passed in a car accident this morning. We all know that our kids lives are precious and each child is loved. Every child of God is valued and we are extremely saddened by this loss. We pray for this family, the school and the community.

In addition, Plains ISD released this statement:

Tonight’s games at Ropes have been postponed due to a tragic accident involving one of their athletes. A make up time and date will be determined later today. Please keep the community of Ropes in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.

