South Plains weekend warm up

By Steve Divine
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February.

Highs today will peak near average for the date.
Highs today will peak near average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

With a shift in the weather pattern, building high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine and a westerly component to the wind. This will result in additional warming each successive afternoon.

Highs today will peak near average for the date. Other than a few clouds late this afternoon, it will be sunny. The southwesterly wind will become just a bit breezy.

Clear and quickly turning chilly this evening. Plan for that if you will be out. Clouds will...
Clear and quickly turning chilly this evening. Plan for that if you will be out. Clouds will begin to move in late tonight.(KCBD First Alert)

Clear and quickly turning chilly this evening. Plan for that if you will be out. Clouds will begin to move in late tonight, helping to keep the area from getting as cold as this morning.

Much warmer this weekend. Saturday, with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will peak in the 60s. Sunday, under a mostly sunny sky, Lubbock’s highs will reach the low 70s. It would be the first 70-degree-day in nearly three weeks.

The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures...
The warming trend which began yesterday will continue through the weekend. Temperatures eventually will peak about 15 degrees above average for early February.(KCBD First Alert)

The warmest day, recently and in the week ahead, will be Monday. Lubbock may reach the mid-70s.

Chilly air returns Tuesday. It will be accompanied by at least a slight chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, four and five days out, significant impacts are not expected. But... stay tuned for updates!

Just as our own Prairie Dog Pete said... the first day of Spring is about six weeks away.
Just as our own Prairie Dog Pete said... the first day of Spring is about six weeks away.(KCBD First Alert)

