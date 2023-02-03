Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock

One person has sustained serious injuries in a shooting just across from Dunbar Academy.
One person has sustained serious injuries in a shooting just across from Dunbar Academy.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The Texas Anti-Gang unit located the 16-year-old in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue around 7 p.m. the next day. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
Source: Olton ISD
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
Fire crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire at 305 Avenue T.
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock
Amanda Hair poses for a photo outside the CEFCO in Post, after meeting the family of the man...
Strangers show kindness in man’s final moments inside Post convenience store
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease...
Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Shooting suspect arrested inside Texas high school; parents express worries
Fire crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a house fire at 305 Avenue T.
13 displaced after house fire in North Lubbock