Teen arrested in connection to shooting in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The Texas Anti-Gang unit located the 16-year-old in the 200 block of Indiana Avenue around 7 p.m. the next day. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

