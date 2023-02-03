Local Listings
Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller urges Texas farmers and ranchers: Speak up for Texas with the 2022 Census of Agriculture

By KCBD Digital
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller reminds the Texas agriculture community that the USDA’s deadline to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture is Monday, February 6th. Producers can respond online at agcounts.usda.gov.

“I want to remind all Texas farmers and ranchers that the 2022 Ag Census is a crucial chance to speak up for all agricultural producers in our great state. The information you provide will be our voice in Washington for the next five years, impacting Washington policy, programs, and even disaster resources. I urge all Texan ag producers to fill out the 2022 census before Monday’s deadline,” Commissioner Miller said.

Last month, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistical Service (NASS) mailed the Census of Agriculture questionnaires to every known ag producer in the United States and Puerto Rico. Conducted just once every five years, the ag census provides a complete account of the nation’s farms and ranches and the people who operate them. The information collected by the Census shapes agricultural policy, programs, and disaster response.

NASS keeps all individual operations’ information confidential, uses the data for statistical purposes only, and publishes the data in aggregate form to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation. To learn more go to: www.nass.usda.gov/agcensus

“Given the late hour, I encourage any ag producer who has not yet responded by mail to fill out the Census online in order to meet next Monday’s deadline,” Miller said.

“Help us help American and Texas agriculture by telling us about your farm or ranch no matter how large or small. It is important that every producer respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture so that they are represented and reflected in these influential data,” Miller said. “The information gathered directly impacts producers for years. Without their input, our hardworking ag producers risk being underserved.”

The USDA’s NASS will release the results of the Ag Census in 2024. All Census information must be received by the Monday, February 6, 2023 deadline.

