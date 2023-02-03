Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter

Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock.

Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed by the state.

The city council is now accepting applications to help write the charter. This 15-person panel would take inspiration from Lubbock’s governing document as well as any others across Texas that may help.

The city hopes to work over the next few months and have the document ready for voters in November.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.