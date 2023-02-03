Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Wolfforth accepting applications to help write city charter

The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city."
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth is looking to adopt its own charter that would transform it from a state-governed municipality into what’s known as a “home rule city” like Lubbock.

Becoming a “home rule city” would allow Wolfforth to be self-governed, rather than governed by the state.

The city council is now accepting applications to help write the charter. This 15-person panel would take inspiration from Lubbock’s governing document as well as any others across Texas that may help.

The city hopes to work over the next few months and have the document ready for voters in November.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
One killed in crash on SH 114 east of Smyer
DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people.
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
Millington Lederyl Fields, 45
Subject arrested in Hwy 84 standoff
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Wx Weather Highlights
First Alert Weather Day; Winter storm slowly approaches

Latest News

Wolfforth to adopt city charter
Wolfforth to adopt city charter
Ridge patterns keep us mild through the weekend!
Some peace on the South Plains
Worker steps in during man's final moments
Worker steps in during man's final moments
Consideration of zoning change for student housing
Consideration of zoning change for student housing