Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace approved by commission

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After another lengthy public hearing Thursday night, the Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a zoning change. One that would allow for a student housing apartment complex near Texas Tech.

The proposed complex west of University Ave. has received opposition from the Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association. After the commission voted against the zoning change back in November, the developer submitted a revised plan.

It would now include a five-story, 600-bed building on 19th Street with retail space and a parking garage. On 20th Street, the developer proposed building seven two-story homes, which is a change from the previous plan.

Although the Tech Terrace Neighborhood Association opposed the new plan, it ultimately garnered enough support from the commission. The owner of the land says this is a step in the right direction.

“The property has been deteriorating for years,” landowner George Hardberger said. “We think we are offering something far better than what we have now.”

The proposal, with the commission’s and planning department’s recommendation of approval, goes to the city council for the final say. It’s expected to first hear the case on Feb. 28.

