Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.

GIRLS

O’Donnell 34 Southland 13

All Saints 62 Kingdom Prep 40

Palo Duro 54 Plainview 50

Springlake-Earth 73 Hart 19

Hale Center 42 New Deal 36

Roosevelt 42 Abernathy 34

Shallowater 45 Childress 34

Sundown 64 Seagraves 15

Idalou 75 Slaton 37

Levelland 57 Estacado 51 (OT)

Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 27

Floydada 61 Ralls 23

Whiteface 63 Whitharral 15

Sudan 68 Smyer 32

Claude 54 Valley 44

Olton 51 Lockney 39

Plains 54 Post 21

Littlefield 34 Brownfield 31

New Home 66 Tahoka 38

Farwell 72 Boys Ranch 23

Jayton 46 Spur 40

Anton 49 Amherst 26

Wellman-Union 55 Loop 33

Lubbock Christian 70 Weatherford Christian 32

Midland Classical 46 Trinity Christian 31

Tulia 66 River Road 28

BOYS

All Saints 45 Kingdom Prep 38

O’Donnell 52 Southland 34

Plainview 48 Palo Duro 41

Borden County 43 Petersburg 36

Frenship 82 Midland Legacy 60

Amherst 68 Anton 51

Whitharral 58 Whiteface 52

Southcrest Christian 57 Ascension 48

Springlake-Earth 63 Hart 51

Sweetwater 40 Snyder 27

New Deal 61 Hale Center 48

Childress 57 Shallowater 54

Sundown 53 Seagraves 47

Idalou 59 Slaton 45

Levelland 58 Estacado 52

Floydada 132 Ralls 67

Brownfield 43 Littlefield 38

New Home 71 Tahoka 30

Denver City 41 Muleshoe 30

Roosevelt 61 Abernathy 59 (3-OT)

Abilene Christian 103 Christ The King 28

River Road 71 Tulia 16

