Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights from across the South Plains.
GIRLS
O’Donnell 34 Southland 13
All Saints 62 Kingdom Prep 40
Palo Duro 54 Plainview 50
Springlake-Earth 73 Hart 19
Hale Center 42 New Deal 36
Roosevelt 42 Abernathy 34
Shallowater 45 Childress 34
Sundown 64 Seagraves 15
Idalou 75 Slaton 37
Levelland 57 Estacado 51 (OT)
Frenship 49 Midland Legacy 27
Floydada 61 Ralls 23
Whiteface 63 Whitharral 15
Sudan 68 Smyer 32
Claude 54 Valley 44
Olton 51 Lockney 39
Plains 54 Post 21
Littlefield 34 Brownfield 31
New Home 66 Tahoka 38
Farwell 72 Boys Ranch 23
Jayton 46 Spur 40
Anton 49 Amherst 26
Wellman-Union 55 Loop 33
Lubbock Christian 70 Weatherford Christian 32
Midland Classical 46 Trinity Christian 31
Tulia 66 River Road 28
BOYS
All Saints 45 Kingdom Prep 38
O’Donnell 52 Southland 34
Plainview 48 Palo Duro 41
Borden County 43 Petersburg 36
Frenship 82 Midland Legacy 60
Amherst 68 Anton 51
Whitharral 58 Whiteface 52
Southcrest Christian 57 Ascension 48
Springlake-Earth 63 Hart 51
Sweetwater 40 Snyder 27
New Deal 61 Hale Center 48
Childress 57 Shallowater 54
Sundown 53 Seagraves 47
Idalou 59 Slaton 45
Levelland 58 Estacado 52
Floydada 132 Ralls 67
Brownfield 43 Littlefield 38
New Home 71 Tahoka 30
Denver City 41 Muleshoe 30
Roosevelt 61 Abernathy 59 (3-OT)
Abilene Christian 103 Christ The King 28
River Road 71 Tulia 16
