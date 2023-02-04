Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - A 9-year-old from Olton, Graham Newsom, was selected Grand Champion Market Lamb in the junior show at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

“It felt really good whenever the judge shook my hand,” Graham said.

That handshake was a symbol to Graham that he was the grand champion and that his hard work had paid off.

Graham Newsom shaking the judges hand signaling he won. (Fields Fotos)

“It’s kind of crazy that I’m only nine and I did it,” Graham said.

His father, Logan Newsom, says stock show preparations are a group effort at the Newsom household, but Graham is learning the hard work it takes to be a winner.

“It’s definitely a deal that he takes the lead on, obviously with guidance from us as far as what needs to be done on the daily, but it’s definitely something he’s been able to take and grow as a 4H FFA project. and obviously was able to capitalize on this one with a big win at the end,” Logan said.

This is Graham’s second year competing in bigger shows like the one in Fort Worth, and he couldn’t be happier looking at everything he’s won.

“It felt good to win all of them and it felt good how we put all the work in and get to go and show,” Graham said.

Winning the blue ribbon in Fort Worth secured him a spot to sell that lamb he named Lil’ Wayne on Saturday. It sold for $75,000.

His parents are putting back the money for Graham’s future.

“Those funds, we’ve tried to put together an account that we can utilize for him down the road, whether it’s for future projects, or college, or whatever is best fit for him,” Logan said.

KCBD asked Graham what was next for him.

“We’re just going to get ready for next one and try and go do good at that one,” Graham said.

Graham wants to get back in the show ring and do it all again.

Graham Newsom won Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. (Fields Fotos)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.