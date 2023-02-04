Texas Tech thumped by Baylor 89-62

WACO, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders saw their mini two-game winning streak come to a close Saturday when they fell 89-62 to No. 11 Baylor.

The Red Raiders had it very close at halftime as they headed into the locker rooms down 38-34. In the second half; however, Baylor caught fire from beyond the arc, while Texas Tech couldn’t seem to buy themselves a basket.

Kevin Obanor posted his worst shooting outing since the beginning of conference play at TCU. He ended the game with 6 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist.

As a team, Texas Tech shot 5-20 (25%) from three and 24-53 (44%) from the floor. Baylor shot 10-24 (42%) from three and 35-65 (54%) from the floor.

Three Baylor Bears ended in double figures and two for the Red Raiders in De’Vion Harmon (20) and Jaylon Tyson (19).

Scoring Leaders

Texas Tech

De’Vion Harmon - 20 pts | 4 rebs | 2 asts

Jaylon Tyson - 19 pts | 10 rebs | 2 asts | 3-6 3-pt FG

Lamar Washington - 7 pts | 3 rebs | 5 asts

Baylor

Jalen Bridges - 18 pts | 8 rebs | 2-5 3-pt FG

Keyonte George - 17 pts | 5 rebs | 3 asts

Adam Flagler - 13 pts | 2 rebs | 8 asts | 3-6 3-pt FG

Texas Tech (12-11) will continue Big 12 play on the road on Wednesday at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.