Tropical February, then a plunge!

By Collin Mertz
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We snagged a near-tropical weekend (plus free Monday DLC). Highs today climb to the upper 60s, and last night’s cloud cover fading away through the afternoon along with the slight breeze, leaving mostly clear, blue skies to wrap up your Saturday.

Today's highs
Today's highs(KCBD)

Sunday is even better, with highs in the low 70s, even clearer, bluer skies, and slightly calmer winds. Monday continues the warming trend, as highs land in the mid-to-upper 70s! These balmy conditions don’t last however. Our next weekly low pressure system is set to arrive (for the third week in a row) on Tuesday, dropping highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday into the low 50s and upper 40s. As a bonus, some slight chances for showers across the area are included starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing overnight and through Wednesday, with some of the overnight lows possibly dropping low enough for some sleet here and there, though this is not all that likely at the moment.

Rain chances with a temperature drop
Rain chances with a temperature drop(KCBD)

All this to say: enjoy this nice weekend while you can! Pour up some lemonade, take the riding lawnmower for a spin, you know you want to. Just don’t get too comfortable in those cargo shorts... winter always returns eventually!

