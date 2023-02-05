1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night.

Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

