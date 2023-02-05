Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27

One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday night.

Police have part of the access at South Loop and I-27 blocked off, east of University onto the loop while they investigate the wreck. They’re looking at part of the South Loop that bridges over the Interstate.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upland and 82nd Crash
3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
Amanda Hair poses for a photo outside the CEFCO in Post, after meeting the family of the man...
Strangers show kindness in man’s final moments inside Post convenience store
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating...
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe
Alexander May
Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

Latest News

Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Saturday, Feb. 4
Source: KCBD Video
Olton boy, Graham Newsom, wins Grand Champion at Fort Worth Stock Show
Today's highs
Tropical February, then a plunge!