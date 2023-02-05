Local Listings
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: New Home Lady Leopards

By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HOME, TX (KCBD) - The New Home Lady Leopards are this week’s Hoop Madness Team of the Week!

Now 11-0 in district play as they beat Seagraves 84-23 and Tahoka on the road 66-38.

New Home, the No. 2 team in the state, won the district title Friday in Tahoka for their fifth consecutive District Title!

In just his second season as New Home’s new Head Coach, Tanner Martin has put together another playoff juggernaut. New Home played some hefty competition in non-district, including Bovina, Palo Duro, Randall, Idalou, Lubbock Christian and Frenship, but it’s proven that the Lady Leopards are in the right mindset, now one game before the playoffs.

New Home will close out the regular season on Tuesday Feb. 7 at home on Senior Night against Plains. Tip-off is set for 6:15 p.m.

