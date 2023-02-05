Lady Raiders host K-State on ESPNU Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome Kansas State on Sunday afternoon for a nationally-televised 1 p.m. game on ESPNU.

With a win, Texas Tech (15-7, 3-6 Big 12) would sweep the season-series with the Wildcats for the first time since the Big 12 went to the double-round robin format in 2012-13.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

MATCHUP: Texas Tech Lady Raiders (15-7, 3-6 Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (14-9, 3-7 Big 12)

DATE: Feb. 5, 2023

TIME: 1 PM

LOCATION: Lubbock, Texas (United Supermarkets Arena)

LAST TIME OUT:

Despite a career-best 25 points from Bryn Gerlich in her former stomping grounds, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 86-74 Wednesday night to Oklahoma State at Iba-Gallagher Arena.

Leading 70-69 with 5:23 to play, Texas Tech (16-7, 3-6 Big 12 Conference) was outscored 17-4 over the final five minutes to fall for the seventh straight time to Oklahoma State (15-7, 5-5 Big 12).

Over the final 20 minutes of play, Gerlich was simply sensational scoring 21 of her 25 points over that span. In the end, the guard was 10-of-13 from the floor and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The only thing that slowed the younger Gerlich down on Wednesday was foul trouble, as the former Cowgirl played just 28 minutes and 10 seconds.

Freshman Bailey Maupin reached double figures for the first time since Jan. 7, scoring 11 points before she fouled out. Four of Maupin’s five fouls occurred in the final 10 minutes of action.

In the end, OSU 30 free throws while Tech managed just 14 attempts from the line. Tech was whistled for 27 fouls while OSU was called for just 13.

ROUND TWO WITH THE WILDCATS:

• The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak on Wednesday night when they defeated No. 12 Iowa State, 78-77. The win was also K-States first top-25 win since defeating then No. 4 Iowa back on Nov. 17.

• In the game against the Cyclones, all five K-State starters played at least 30 minutes highlighted by Gabby Gregory going the distance. The guard played all 40 minutes and scored 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting. She was 9-of-14 from the floor, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and 6-of-7 from the line. Guards Jaelyn Glenn and Serena Sundell added 15 and 14 points respectively.

• K-State did a great job defensively on Ashley Joens, who needed 15 shot attempts to reach 17 points. Joens fouled out in 31 minutes of play.

• One of the keys to the first matchup against K-State, was Tech’s defense on Gabby Gregory. The Lady Raiders held Gregory scoreless over the final 39 minutes of action, and without a field goal for the game. Gregory scored just two points in 33 minutes. The second-leading scorer in the Big 12 (19.6 points), K-State is 11-3 when Gregory reaches 20 points and 3-2 in Big 12 conference play. In con­ference wins Gregory is averaging 24.3 points while in losses she’s averaging just 15.7.

• In total, three Wildcats are averaging in dou­ble-figures: Gregory (19.6), Jaelyn Glenn (12.0) and Serena Sundell (11.8), as K-State averages 71.7 points per game.

• The Wildcats three Big 12 wins this season have come against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU

STORYLINES:

10 X 2.5

• Former Oklahoma State Cowgirl Bryn Gerlich went off in her former stomping ground on Wednesday night. Gerlich scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from 3. The game was her first game with 20+ in her career. 21 of her 25 points came in the second half.

OUT SHOT ‘EM

• The Lady Raiders out shot Oklahoma State from the floor on Wednesday night. Tech shot 51.8 percent (29- of-56) while OSU shot 50.8 (30-of-59) percent from the floor. It’s just the second time all season Tech has lost when outshooting its oppponent. The Lady Raiders are now 12-2 in those situations this season.

BIG KAT, BIGGER IMPACT

• Grad student Katie “Big Kat” Ferrell made her much anticipated return to the lineup against Sam Houston. After injuring her hand in practice between the A&M Corpus Christi and Jackson State games, Ferrell missed seven straight games. Ferrell is the only active D-I player in the country to have recorded 500 career points, 500 career assists and 700 rebounds. Against MVSU, Ferrell nearly had a triple double without points, as the UTA transfer grabbed six rebounds had seven assists and had five steals. Tech is 6-3 Ferrel plays 20+ minutes and 7-1 when she records three or more assists. The guard-forward has fouled out in six games this season including five of nine Big 12 games. Ferrell has been in significant foul trouble (4+ fouls) in seven of Tech’s nine B12 games. The lone two she hasn’t been in foul trouble were UT and K-State (both Tech wins). Under head coach Krista Gerlich, the Lady Raiders are 32-11 when outshooting their opponent.

GOTTA GET TO THE LINE

• The free throw line, especially in Big 12 play has been a great indicator of whether or not the Lady Raiders have won or not. Tech is 2-0 in Big 12 play this season when out attempting its opponents from the line. The number jumps to 3-1 when attempting more. The Lady Raiders are 3-0 in B12 play when making 20+ attempts. The Lady Raiders are 0-5 this season in conference games when they make fewer attempts and just 1-6 when getting out attempted from the line by a conference foe.

BRE’S LEADING THE WAY

• Senior Bre’Amber Scott is back for her senior season and is playing at a high level. After missing the first two games of the season due to personal reasons, Scott made her return to the Lady Raider lineup before the Colorado game. Tech is now 13-6 this season in Scott’s 19 games. The guard leads the team in points-per-game (16.7) and has grabbed a team-best 117 rebounds. Her 6.2 rebounds a game are also the best on the Lady Raider squad. Scott has also made a team-best 106 free throws and has taken a team-high 131 attempts. The guard has attempted at least one free throw in every game this season except Wednesday night at OSU. • Scott is leading the Big 12 in conference only scoring checking in at 21.6 points per game. Scott is shooting 47-of-61 (77.0) from the line in Big 12 play this season and the Lady Raiders are 4-3 when she reaches 20 points this season. Scott’s 37 points at K-State are tied for the fifth-most point that a Tech player has scored on the road. The Lady Raiders are now 71-13 in the 84 games where someone has scored 30+.

WE’LL TAKE THAT

• Texas Tech has forced 279 turnovers over the last 16 contests (17.4/game) including a Krista Gerlich Era record 24 vs. Alabama State. As a team the Lady Raiders have forced 379 turnovers through the seasons first 22 games (17.2). All of last season Tech forced just 396. The Lady Raiders are 13-2 this season when forcing more than 15 turnovers and have forced at least 20 turnovers five times. Tech did not force at least 20 turnovers in a game at all last season.

WE MUST PROTECT THIS HOUSE

• The Lady Raiders are 14-1 this season when holding teams to under 30 points in the paint and 15-1 when holding teams to 32 or less in a game. Oklahoma State scored 48 points in the paint on Wednesday. Tech is 0-5 this season when allowing 35+ paint points in B12 play. The only game Tech has lost this season when holding a team under 30 points in the paint was Jan. 21 at WVU when the Mountaineers scored just 14 points in the paint.

UP NEXT:

The Lady Raiders head to Austin on Wednesday for the return game with Texas. Tip-off from the Moody Center is set for 7 p.m. on Longhorn Network

