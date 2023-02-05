Shallowater, West Carlisle, New Deal fighting mobile home fire

SHALLOWATER, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between US 84 and Frankford.

The call came in around 3 p.m.

Lubbock County officials tell us the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, but all residents were able to make it out safely. No injuries were reported, but several people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal fire departments are fighting a mobile home fire at 5018 North CR 1770 on Sunday afternoon, about a mile north of the intersection between the US 84 and Frankford. (Andrew Wood, KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.