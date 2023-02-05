Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

WATCH LIVE: Lady Raiders complete sweep against K-State 78-68

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome Kansas State on Sunday afternoon for a nationally televised...
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome Kansas State on Sunday afternoon for a nationally televised 1 p.m. game on ESPNU.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time since the Big 12 went to Double-Round Robin format, the Lady Raiders have swept Kansas State as they got the home win Sunday 78-68.

The Lady Raiders led 38-28 at the end of the first half and continued to shoot well to finish the game. Texas Tech ended the game shooting 48% from the floor and 11-26 (42%) from the three point line.

The only concern to address would be the free throw shooting. Despite getting to the line, Texas Tech converted on only 13 of them. Texas Tech led for all but 39 seconds Sunday, climbing to a 17 point lead late.

The Lady Raiders now sit in 7th in the Big 12 at 16-7 overall and 4-6 in Conference play.

Texas Tech now faces a tough three games as they head to Texas, host Kansas and then head to Oklahoma.

Leading Scorers

Texas Tech

Bre’Amber Scott - 18 pts | 9 rebs | 5 asts

Jasmine Shavers - 17 pts | 7 rebs | 3-4 FTs

Bryn Gerlich - 16 pts | 3 asts | 5-8 3-pt FGs

Kansas State

Serena Sundell - 27 pts | 5 rebs | 4 asts

Gabby Gregory - 16 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast

Brylee Glenn - 12 pts | 3 rebs

Texas Tech will head to Austin to face No. 24 Texas on Wednesday, tip off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Andrew Castillo, 33
Andrew Castillo found guilty of aggravated assault of 3-year-old
The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating...
Missing woman, Rosa Sandoval, found safe

Latest News

The restoration project of its season continues this weekend for Texas Tech which travels to...
Texas Tech thumped by Baylor 89-62
The Texas Tech Men’s Rugby Team will be hosting Texas A&M this Saturday Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and...
Texas Tech Men’s Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor
Source: KCBD Video
Texas Tech Men's Rugby hosting Texas A&M, Baylor
Texas Tech University
Behind school record comeback, Red Raiders shock #13 Iowa State