WATCH LIVE: Lady Raiders complete sweep against K-State 78-68

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the first time since the Big 12 went to Double-Round Robin format, the Lady Raiders have swept Kansas State as they got the home win Sunday 78-68.

The Lady Raiders led 38-28 at the end of the first half and continued to shoot well to finish the game. Texas Tech ended the game shooting 48% from the floor and 11-26 (42%) from the three point line.

The only concern to address would be the free throw shooting. Despite getting to the line, Texas Tech converted on only 13 of them. Texas Tech led for all but 39 seconds Sunday, climbing to a 17 point lead late.

The Lady Raiders now sit in 7th in the Big 12 at 16-7 overall and 4-6 in Conference play.

Texas Tech now faces a tough three games as they head to Texas, host Kansas and then head to Oklahoma.

Leading Scorers

Texas Tech

Bre’Amber Scott - 18 pts | 9 rebs | 5 asts

Jasmine Shavers - 17 pts | 7 rebs | 3-4 FTs

Bryn Gerlich - 16 pts | 3 asts | 5-8 3-pt FGs

Kansas State

Serena Sundell - 27 pts | 5 rebs | 4 asts

Gabby Gregory - 16 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast

Brylee Glenn - 12 pts | 3 rebs

Texas Tech will head to Austin to face No. 24 Texas on Wednesday, tip off at 7 p.m.

