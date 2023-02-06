Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

AMC
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.(AMC)
By JAKE COYLE
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Middle seats at many U.S. movie theaters just got more expensive.

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, on Monday unveiled a new pricing scheme in which seat location determines how much your movie ticket costs. Seats in the middle of the auditorium will cost a dollar or two more, while seats in the front row will be slightly cheaper.

AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations and, by the end of the year, will be in place at all domestic AMC theaters during showings after 4 p.m.

Seats classified as “standard sightline” will be at the regular price. If you want to pay less for the “value sightline” seats, you have to be a member of the chain’s subscription service, AMC Stubs.

As movie theaters have attempted to recover from the pandemic, exhibitors have increasingly looked at more variable pricing methods. That’s included charging more for sought-after movies like “The Batman” in their first week of release.

Last weekend, Paramount Pictures partnered with theater chains to offer slightly reduced ticket prices for the comedy “80 for Brady.” And last year, during a dry spell in theaters, tickets at most movie theaters were $3 for “National Cinema Day.”

But in most circumstances, movie tickets are getting more expensive, especially when factoring in large-format screens and 3D showings. The average 3D premium format ticket for the biggest box-office hit in recent years, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” was about $16.50.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
New Home, the No. 2 team in the state, won the district title Friday in New Home for their...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: New Home Lady Leopards

Latest News

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,600
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Noon Notebook: Clovis horse sales in Levelland
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The...
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday