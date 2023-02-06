Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Code Administration neighborhood deployment in Guadalupe neighborhood

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles,...
The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a field exercise in the Guadalupe neighborhood on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. 

This exercise area will be bordered by Interstate 27, Marsha Sharp Freeway, Avenue Q, and Erskine Avenue. Code Administration will have a field office in the parking lot at 211 Avenue P.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning.  Code Inspectors will talk to the public about city ordinances, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise. 

Solid Waste will provide a roll-off dumpster at the field office for the citizens in the defined area to dispose of unwanted bulky items such as furniture, appliances, or tree branches.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
New Home, the No. 2 team in the state, won the district title Friday in New Home for their...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: New Home Lady Leopards

Latest News

Eastern New Mexico University
ENMU enrollment up nearly 8% over spring semester
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The...
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Noon Notebook: Clovis horse sales in Levelland