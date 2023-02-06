Local Listings
Cold front to put an abrupt end to mild temperatures

By John Robison
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope that you enjoyed the last two days of sunny skies, warm winds, and highs in the 70s. Those conditions will disappear rapidly overnight as a fast-moving cold front brings clouds, strong northerly winds, and about a 30-degree drop in temperatures.

Winds will increase with the front and speeds will average 25-35 mph with some gusts near 40...
The latest cold front will arrive late evening in the northern South Plains and will move through the region early Tuesday morning. Winds will increase with the front and speeds will average 25-35 mph with some gusts near 40 mph through mid-day. Clouds will increase but rain chances will be low and the best potential will be in the east and southeast communities.

The cold will exit on Wednesday with afternoon temps back in the 50s, but another cold will bring those temperatures back to the 40s on Thursday.

Beginning Friday, sunny and a slow warming trend into the weekend.

