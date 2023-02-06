ENMU enrollment up nearly 8% over spring semester

PORTALES, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - ENMU-Portales reports that Eastern New Mexico University’s enrollment numbers are up by 7.8 percent from spring 2022. The spring 2023 total headcount is 4,849 students, up from 4,490 in spring 2022.

Numbers have increased in every category from spring 2022. Undergraduate enrollment numbers are at 3,551 students, a nine percent increase from spring 2022.

ENMU saw a 19 percent increase in transfer students from spring 2022 to spring 2023.

Graduate student enrollment is also up from spring 2022 by 5.3 percent with 1,298 students currently enrolled.

“An 8 percent increase in enrollment is very exciting growth for ENMU! It also represents the dedication of faculty and staff to the success of our students.” said ENMU President and Chancellor James Johnston. “Great effort and go Hounds!”

For more information on how you can apply and attend the safest University in New Mexico, visit www.enmu.edu.

