Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash

FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.(Stanzilla / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ohio (Gray News) – A man was killed Sunday evening and his 7-year-old son was injured after a farm tractor flipped over.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Toschlog was driving a 1970 John Deere farm tractor on an Ohio Road just before 6 p.m.

Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor to go off the road, into a field and flip over.

Toschlog was trapped under the tractor for about 30 minutes while emergency services worked to get him free.

He was flown to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

His son was ejected from the tractor and taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
New Home, the No. 2 team in the state, won the district title Friday in New Home for their...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: New Home Lady Leopards

Latest News

A mother in Oklahoma has been charged with child abuse for allegedly throwing her 1-month-old...
Mom charged after throwing 1-month-old baby in dumpster, court documents say
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,600
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena
Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February...
Noon Notebook: Clovis horse sales in Levelland
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The...
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday