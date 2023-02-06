Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Ralph KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a four-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.

Ralph is full of energy and loves to play. He also loves belly rubs and is great on a leash. Ralph is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha.

Meet Ralph! He is a four-year-old pit/lab mix who’s been at the shelter for nine months.
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ralph
Meet Bertha! She is a two-year-old pitty mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bertha
Meet Snoop! He is a one-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Snoop