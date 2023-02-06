Local Listings
Levelland to host Clovis Horse Sales at Mallet Event Center and Arena

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Clovis Horse Sales in Levelland will be hosted at the Mallet Event Center and Arena February 10-11.

Friday, February 10th the United country Cowboy Freestyle will begin at 10 am followed by regular session demonstrations. All events will be live streamed on Facebook at Clovis Horse Sales. The following morning the sale will start at 9am with 163 horses consigned. Sunday, February 12 at 8:30 am church services will be held in the lobby. All events are free to public to attend

A trade show will accompany the horse sale in February, featuring approximately 20 vendors. The show will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Two local caterers, Smokin D’s and Jeanna’s Feedbag will be set up at the Mallet on both days serving lunch and drinks.

