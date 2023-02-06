Local Listings
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland man is in custody after investigators say he intentionally crashed his Ford F-550 into a Dodge Challenger and a DPS vehicle on Wednesday morning, killing one person.

DPS says the driver, 33-year-old Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, was driving the wrong way on State Highway 114 westbound, approximately half a mile east of Smyer around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, while the trooper and the Challenger, driven by 31-year-old Robert Alan Boggs of Roswell, New Mexico, were both parked on the improved shoulder of the road facing west. The DPS vehicle was marked, with emergency lights activated.

Jordan’s truck struck the front of the Challenger and pushed it into the front of the DPS vehicle.

Boggs died at the scene. Jordan was taken to UMC with serious injuries. The trooper was evaluated and released.

Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.
Emergency crews are responding to a major crash on SH 114, west of Mallard Rd. near Smyer.(KCBD)

DPS Investigators interviewed Jordan at the hospital to determine the cause of the crash. Based on statements made by Jordan, witnesses, and evidence collected at the crash scene, investigators believe Jordan intentionally crashed his vehicle into Boggs’s vehicle and the DPS patrol unit.

Jordan checked himself out of UMC against medical advice on Thursday. On Friday, authorities issued warrants for Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Law enforcement from Levelland police and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office found Jordan at his residence and took him back to UMC to continue treatment for his injuries.

After he was released by UMC, Jordan was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he remains in custody without bond.

