Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday

Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The...
Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.(KCBD Video)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says a lack of space promoted the move. Anyone who frequents Texas Roadhouse is no stranger to the packed parking lot and crowded waiting area. The new location, near the old Toys-R-Us building, increases the restaurants capacity — something Smith says was a priority.

“We were out of space, we couldn’t expand anymore. Everyone knows there’s no parking over there, there’s definitely a whole lot more parking now. So that’s one of things we’ve improved is parking,” he said.

With a new space, comes new features. A drive-up window will be available for customers who place to-go orders ahead of time. An expanded waiting area and heated outside patio will help with congestion inside the restaurant Smith says.

Employees will have a soft launch Monday and Tuesday ahead of opening day.

