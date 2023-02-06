Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse to open at new location Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s Texas Roadhouse has made its big move to its new location at 6101 Slide Rd. The popular chain restaurant will be serving Lubbock starting Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m.

The restaurant closed Saturday to start moving in. Michael Smith with Texas Roadhouse says a lack of space promoted the move. Anyone who frequents Texas Roadhouse is no stranger to the packed parking lot and crowded waiting area. The new location, near the old Toys-R-Us building, increases the restaurants capacity — something Smith says was a priority.

“We were out of space, we couldn’t expand anymore. Everyone knows there’s no parking over there, there’s definitely a whole lot more parking now. So that’s one of things we’ve improved is parking,” he said.

With a new space, comes new features. A drive-up window will be available for customers who place to-go orders ahead of time. An expanded waiting area and heated outside patio will help with congestion inside the restaurant Smith says.

Employees will have a soft launch Monday and Tuesday ahead of opening day.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.