Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Hollis Daniels trial begins today
- Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels
- He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017
- Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer
Driver arrested in deadly crash on Hwy 114
- Police arrested the driver in a deadly crash last week near Smyer
- Investigators say Arlie Johnson intentionally crashed his pickup truck into Robert Boggs’ car killing him and injuring a DPS trooper
- Read more here: Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon
- The U.S. military is searching for a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of the Carolinas
- China accused the U.S. of overreacting saying the balloon was used to study weather
- Details here: Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.