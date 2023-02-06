Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels trial begins today

Opening statements begin today in the capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels

He is accused of killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr. in October 2017

Full story here: Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer

Driver arrested in deadly crash on Hwy 114

Police arrested the driver in a deadly crash last week near Smyer

Investigators say Arlie Johnson intentionally crashed his pickup truck into Robert Boggs’ car killing him and injuring a DPS trooper

Read more here: Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash

U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon

The U.S. military is searching for a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast of the Carolinas

China accused the U.S. of overreacting saying the balloon was used to study weather

Details here: Balloon bickering over Biden’s actions, China’s intentions

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.