Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Monday morning top stories: Hollis Daniels trial begins today

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Hollis Daniels trial begins today

Driver arrested in deadly crash on Hwy 114

U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arlie Shawn Jordan of Levelland, 33
Levelland man charged with manslaughter after deadly wrong-way crash
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck at South Loop and I-27 on Saturday...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle wreck at South Loop & I-27
Graham Newsom, 9-year-old from Olton, won Grand Champion in the junior show at the Fort Worth...
Olton 9-year-old wins junior Grand Champion Market Lamb in Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
26-year-old Anthony Baca of Hobbs
Hobbs man charged with killing two pedestrians in deadly hit & run
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome Kansas State on Sunday afternoon for a nationally televised...
Lady Raiders complete sweep against K-State 78-68

Latest News

Temperatures will peak about 20 degrees above average this afternoon.
South Plains weather whiplash
Source: KCBD Video
Father-Daughter Valentine's Dance at Lubbock YWCA
Floyd East Junior died while on-duty inside the Texas Tech police department. The former...
Jury trial to begin for murder of Texas Tech police officer
Olton ISD sign
Olton ISD back open for Monday classes; carbon monoxide traced to kitchen